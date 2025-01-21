Risch, Simpson react to President Trump's executive order to stop Lava Ridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Representative Mike Simpson and Senator Jim Risch are celebrating President Donald Trump's executive order to stop the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

The project would have brought 241 turbines to the area.

The order temporarily prevents new or renewed wind energy leasing within the Offshore Continental Shelf.

In a press release on Monday, Senator Risch says he wrote the order in partnership with the Trump administration.

Both lawmakers highlighted their previous actions to stop the project, including introducing legislation at the federal level.

Reacting to the signed order, Senator Risch said, "On behalf of the people of Idaho, I sincerely thank President Donald Trump for putting a stake through the heart of the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project. By prioritizing this executive action on his first day in office, President Trump further cements his legacy as a leader in the revolution commonsense that governs by the people and for the people.”

Representative Simpson, also reacting to the order writing, "The Lava Ridge Wind Project is unwelcome and has zero place in our state. I stand fully behind President Trump's decision to end it once and for all."