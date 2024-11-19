Watch Now
News

Actions

Bill proposed by Sen. Risch to delay Lava Ridge project passes U.S. Senate Committee

The bill would prevent authorizing the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project until a study is conducted to analyze potential impacts on the Minidoka National Historic Site
download.jpg
Lorien Nettleton
download.jpg
Posted

A bill authored by U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R - Idaho) passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday. The bill aims to delay the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project.

RELATED: Rep. Simpson works to block Lava Ridge Wind Project.

The bill, which was introduced in August, would prevent the Secretary of the Interior from authorizing the Lava Ridge project until a GAO study is conducted to analyze the project’s potential impact on the Minidoka National Historic Site.

During World War II, Minidoka was a concentration camp where Alaska Natives and Japanese Americans were incarcerated — the bill has been endorsed by several groups representing survivors, descendants, and allies of Minidoka.

RELATED: Sen. Risch challenges Lava Ridge to delay wind project.

“Lava Ridge has near-unanimous opposition in Idaho and among the broader Japanese American Community,” said Senator Risch. "My bill will stop Lava Ridge from moving forward until a full assessment of its impacts on the Minidoka National Historic Site and other natural and cultural resources can be conducted."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights