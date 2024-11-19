Bill proposed by Sen. Risch to delay Lava Ridge project passes U.S. Senate Committee

A bill authored by U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R - Idaho) passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Tuesday. The bill aims to delay the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project.

The bill, which was introduced in August, would prevent the Secretary of the Interior from authorizing the Lava Ridge project until a GAO study is conducted to analyze the project’s potential impact on the Minidoka National Historic Site.

During World War II, Minidoka was a concentration camp where Alaska Natives and Japanese Americans were incarcerated — the bill has been endorsed by several groups representing survivors, descendants, and allies of Minidoka.

“Lava Ridge has near-unanimous opposition in Idaho and among the broader Japanese American Community,” said Senator Risch. "My bill will stop Lava Ridge from moving forward until a full assessment of its impacts on the Minidoka National Historic Site and other natural and cultural resources can be conducted."