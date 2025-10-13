Republican lawmakers push grocery tax repeal initiative for Idaho's 2026 ballot

CASTLEFORD, Idaho — The longstanding effort to repeal Idaho's grocery tax is gaining momentum as Republican state legislators join the campaign to bring the issue directly to voters in 2026.

Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld and Rep. Clint Hostetler, both from District 24, are collecting voter signatures to get the grocery tax repeal on the 2026 ballot.

The lawmakers made their first stops in Castleford and Wendell on Monday, beginning a tour of 13 towns in their district.

Idaho GOP lawmakers push grocery tax repeal to 2026 ballot

"The vast majority of our constituents are against (the grocery tax)," Hostetler said.

Zuiderveld cited polling data showing strong opposition to the tax.

"87% of Idahoans don't want to be taxed on our groceries— they did a poll," Zuiderveld said.

The signature-gathering effort serves multiple purposes for the legislators.

"As a meet and greet, talking to our constituents and then of course, offering the ability to repeal the tax by signing our petition," Hostetler said.

Zuiderveld expressed frustration that the initiative process became necessary.

"It's sad that we have to come to this point. We should actually be doing the work of the people without having them to come out and put their signature on something to get us to do something for them," Zuiderveld said.

The senator attempted to advance grocery tax repeal legislation during the 2025 legislative session earlier this year.

"I was carrying that bill and couldn't get it past on the Senate side, but the GOP party passed that resolution for us to go and bring a bill to repeal that," Zuiderveld said.

Hostetler, a freshman legislator, said he was surprised the legislature hasn't acted on the issue.

"Unfortunately, the reality of government is you know, the bureaucrac,y the administrations, once they get that income— it's hard to get them to relinquish it," Hostetler said.

To qualify for the ballot, supporters must gather signatures from 6% of registered voters statewide and 6% of registered voters from 18 districts. If successful, Idaho voters will see the grocery tax repeal initiative on the November 2026 ballot.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.