Rep. Simpson works to block Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson has stood with other politicians from the Gem State against the Lava Ridge Wind Project, which aims to add 241 turbines to the southern part of the state.

Now, Rep. Simpson has added language to an environmental appropriations bill blocking the final Environmental Impact Statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project from having any effect.

“Last month’s final Environment Impact Statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project was a slap in the face to Idahoans. Despite numerous concerns voiced by Congress and the Magic Valley, the Biden administration and the Bureau of Land Management continue to ignore Idahoans and ram through renewable energy projects that lack local support. From the beginning, I have made it clear that the Lava Ridge Wind Project is out-of-touch and has no place in our state. As Chairman of the House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee—which has jurisdiction over the BLM—I remain committed to fighting with the people of Idaho in opposition to this project.”

Rep. Mike Simpson

This is the exact text of the provision added to the Fiscal Year 2025 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act by Rep. Simpson:

The final environmental impact statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project described in the notice of availability issued by the Bureau of Land Management and titled ‘‘Notice of Availability of the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties, ID’’ (89 Fed. Reg. 48681 (June 7, 2024)) shall have no force or effect.

Despite the Bureau of Land Management shrinking the project from 400 turbines to 241 due to feedback, Rep. Simpson remains a strong and vocal opponent of the plans for Lava Ridge.

The funding package was approved in congress with a vote of 210-205. Now, the package advances to the Senate for further discussion and a final decision.