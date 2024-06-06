Lava Ridge Project alternative shrinks project following public feedback

TWIN FALLS — The Bureau of Land Management has presented a preferred alternative following backlash from the public in the Magic Valley.

The project would originally have brought around 400 wind turbines to the area, but the new preferred alternative shrinks development by nearly half, to about 241 turbines while also imposing a height limit of 660 feet on the turbines. More details on the scale of the project are available here.

The alternative also adjusts the configuration so that the closest turbine to the Minidoka National Historic Site would be at least 9 miles away, allowing visitors to expierience the remote nature of the former incarceration site for Japanese Americans during WWII. The reduction also minimizes the potential impact on sage grouse, large wildlife migration routes and winter concentration areas, cultural resources, Jerome County Airport and agricultural aviation uses, public land ranchers, and adjacent private landowners.

The three-year construction is expected to create up to 700 jobs in the Magic Valley and 20 permanent jobs once the development is operational.

If the preferred alternative is selected, the project’s construction is estimated to generate $21.9 million in annual tax revenue and contribute $138.9 million in total economic output to local and regional economies. Once operational, the project is estimated to have a minimum economic output of $7.5 million annually.

Senator Jim Risch released a statement on June 6 about the development in opposition to the decision by the BLM to continue with the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

“Idahoans could not be more clear that they do not support Lava Ridge. Yet, for some reason, the BLM continues to push forward this project that no one in Idaho wants,” said Risch. “This is not over—I will continue to fight this unnecessary and ill begotten project.”