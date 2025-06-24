BUHL, Idaho — Thanks to the efforts of Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, the Buhl Rural Fire District is a step closer to a major upgrade — a new fire station.

Through community project funding for the 2026 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration Appropriations Bill, Congressman Simpson advanced the allocation of $3,375,000 for the Buhl Rural Fire Protection District station project.

WATCH: Buhl's Fire Chief explains needed upgrades to fire station

Rep. Simpson earmarks $3.3-million for new Buhl Rural Fire Station

Andrew Stevens, the Buhl Rural Fire Chief, explained, "A lot of people don't know that the 100 square miles surrounding the city is under the rural fire protection district, and that's what we are. The city of Buhl contracts for service through the fire district."

Currently, the fire district operates from an aging station next to City Hall, but it has outgrown the rented facility. Crews are sharing cramped living conditions, storage rooms are being used for multiple purposes, and backup equipment is stored in other locations around town.

Chief Stevens provided us with a tour of the station and stated that it is time for an upgrade. He noted, "This will be a rural station that is centrally located in our fire district. It will have enough apparatus bays and quarters for our firefighters and everything we need for the next 50 years."

Congressman Simpson issued a statement on Tuesday morning, saying, "From not being centrally located to lacking sufficient space to house all necessary apparatus, a new fire station is essential for ensuring the safety of residents. This project will significantly impact those who protect and serve the community daily. I am proud to support some of Idaho's finest and will continue fighting to ensure this critical funding makes it across the finish line."

The Buhl Rural Fire District applied for funding through community project grants from Congressman Simpson's office last year for the same purpose, but bureaucratic hurdles in Washington halted that effort.

Now, with a new session and a new bill, Chief Stevens expressed optimism, stating, "I'm thankful for Congressman Simpson's help on this, and I hope he can get it across the finish line. This would be a federal grant and would definitely help us finance this instead of having to consider a levy."

The allocated funds have been approved by the House Appropriations Committee, and the next step is to bring it to the House floor for debate. Chief Stevens anticipates having a definitive answer on the funds around March 2026.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.