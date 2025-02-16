Rally held on Saturday in support of Idaho's Hispanic community amid rising tensions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On a blustery Saturday afternoon, Victorina and Noemi Juarez joined about 50 other people at the corner of Blue Lakes Blvd. and Addison Ave to show their support for the local immigrant community. The Juarez sisters were brightly dressed against the cold in colorful ponchos, known as gabáns.

"They serve dual purposes, " Victorina told me. "It's functional, it's warm, but it also represents where we are from, our parents are from, and the sacrifices that they made to make sure we have a better life."

President Trump's executive order and the supporting legislation being considered in the Idaho Statehouse have sparked anxiety within Idaho's Hispanic community, leading to demonstrations in support of immigrant communities.

"We are a first generation in America, so the struggles that I've seen my parents go through— all of the hate, it's not fair," said Emily Peña, who organized the event with her sister Liz.

"I feel like Jesus wouldn't want all this hate happening," Liz explained.

As the Idaho State Legislature deliberates on the proposed bills, the Hispanic community continues to advocate for compassion and understanding amid growing tensions.

