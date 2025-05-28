Preparing for "What-If": Magic Valley first responders take part in mock plane crash disaster

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — First responders in Twin Falls had the opportunity on Wednesday to test their knowledge and skills in a real-world scenario at the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

The scenario involved a plane that had just crashed, leaving a fuselage full of people in need of rescue.

"The fuselage has split into two pieces. The fire department will arrive to extinguish the fire and then begin assisting the survivors," said Matt Barnes, airport operations supervisor.

This training was part of a collaborative effort between various agencies in the Magic Valley. Real-world scenario training like this equips these lifesaving professionals with the readiness they need in case a real disaster were to occur.

"This way, we get to get our hands dirty, work together, and ensure we're prepared for the 'what-if,'" Barnes added.

To enhance the realism of the exercise, a special fuselage trailer was brought in to simulate the downed aircraft, complete with flame-throwing features that provided firefighters with a clear target.

While firefighters tackled the flames, EMS crews worked on rescuing survivors trapped inside the simulated disaster.

One of those survivors was Tom Frank, a resident of Twin Falls.

"Well, I'm an aviation enthusiast, but I've never been in a plane crash before, so I thought this might be interesting. I know there are a lot of experts out there who are highly trained, and I wanted to see what they do and how they handle such situations," said Frank.

Training exercises like this allow firefighters and EMS crews the chance to practice their skills. Agencies such as the TSA, Twin Falls Office of Emergency Management, and South-Central Public Health also participated in the drill.

"Bringing everyone together to learn from one another helps ensure that we're all better prepared in case something like this ever happens. It gives me peace of mind knowing that we're here and ready just in case," Barnes concluded.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.