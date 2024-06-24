Preparing for a safe trip on the Snake River

TWIN FALLS, ID — The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Department is looking to combat misinformation regarding areas of the Snake River that are open and closed.

The only closures on the Snake River overseen by the Idaho Department of Agriculture are at the Shoshone Falls boat ramp, and the stretch of the Snake River from between Pillar Falls to Shoshone Falls which is accessed from Centennial Park.

The Centennial Park section of the Snake River from Centennial Park to Pillar Falls is also open to all watercraft. You maybe required to wash in, and possibly inspected. All watercraft exiting the Snake River from Centennial Park must go through a hot wash.

The Twin Falls Dam is also open to all watercraft. The Snake River from between the Idaho Power Plant dock next to the Owsley Bridge to Banbury's is open to all watercraft. This includes Blue Heart, which is open to kayaks, standup paddleboards, canoes, rafts, and all motorized vessels that are capable of navigating the shallow channel.

Murtaugh Lake is open to all watercraft, as is Salmon Dam and Roseworth.

There are no signs in place that prohibit any watercraft of any type into Blue Heart. Marine Deputies issued numerous citations over the weekend at Blue Heart to those with no life jackets on their vessel. All other violations resulted in warnings.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to be mindful of other boaters when out on the water.