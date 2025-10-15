Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
No threat found after Canyon Ridge High School lockdown

Isabella Bright
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Canyon Ridge High School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a caller falsely claimed to have a gun on campus, according to a statement from the school.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Twin Falls City Communication Center received a non-emergency call from someone who said he was in a school bathroom with a gun. Officials said the caller spoke with a thick accent and could not provide clear information.

As a precaution, dispatch requested a lockdown at the school while officers responded and worked with administrators to secure the campus. After a thorough search, police confirmed there was no threat.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story if more information becomes available.

