Police: 12-year-old dies after water emergency at Dierkes Lake Park in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 12-year-old boy died on Saturday after a water emergency at Dierkes Lake Park, according to the Twin Falls Police Department.

According to a joint press release, emergency crews were called to the park around 7 p.m. after reports that a boy went underwater and did not come back up.

The Twin Falls County Search and Rescue Dive Team found the boy in the water. He was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Several agencies responded, including the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and St. Luke’s Life Flight.

Officials said the investigation is being led by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The boy’s identity has not been released.

Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake Park were closed Friday evening following the incident.

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