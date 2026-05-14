Pasadena Valley Fire under control after strong winds pushed the blaze across Elmore County

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — The Idaho Bureau of Land Management says the Pasadena Valley Fire in Elmore County is estimated to be under control by 5 p.m.

The fire was mapped at 1,729 acres on Thursday afternoon.

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The fire sparked Wednesday during high winds along Interstate 84, just east of Glenns Ferry. The cause remains under investigation, but BLM says the fire started around 5 p.m. near where a semi-truck had just tipped over.

Adam Leija, a BLM information officer, said the wind played a major role in how quickly the fire spread.

"That was a big contributing factor to this fire. That wind really pushed it, and we had probably 60 mile an hour wind last night," explained Leija.

The wind pushed the fire southeast along the I-84 corridor, up a hill, and down into Pasadena Valley — an area made up mostly of BLM land with only a few buildings in the fire's path.

No evacuations were ordered, and no structures were threatened.

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"No, no evacuations. Nothing was threatened as of last night and into today," Leija said.

While structures were spared, power lines were not. Idaho Power says 26 power poles were lost, causing some nearby residents to lose electricity.

Joey Martin / Idaho News 6

Idaho Power crews were on scene throughout the day, replacing damaged equipment and working to restore full power. A full outage estimate is still pending.

With the fire contained, BLM officials are urging the public to take precautions as Memorial Day weekend approaches.

"Just advise the public, land users, recreation users to make sure that their ATVs are properly maintained that is one of the things we ask for— check for your spark arrestors— make sure they're maintained, make sure your trailers' chains are nice and tight, and tucked up, not dragging on the road— one less spark means one less fire," Leija said.

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