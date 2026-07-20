One person found dead after early morning house fire in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho — One person was found dead after a house fire early Monday morning in Kimberly, according to police.

Officers and firefighters responded to a home around 3:22 a.m. after receiving reports of a house fire. When emergency crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed by the fire. One person was later found dead inside the house.

Officials have not released the person's identity.

The cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation. The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, Rock Creek Fire District, and the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office are working together to determine how the fire started.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department at 208-423-4153 and ask to speak with Chief Sjuni Bunderson or Detective Scott Novak.

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