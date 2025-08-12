Northern Idaho confirms first measles case in 34 years as school year approaches

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Northern Idaho has confirmed its first case of measles in 34 years, following another case reported in a child traveling through eastern Idaho on Aug. 7.

As students across Idaho prepare to return to school for the new year, parents have multiple opportunities to ensure their children are immunized before entering the classroom.

In Idaho, children in preschool and grades kindergarten through 12th need to meet immunization requirements or provide exemptions.

Idaho confirms first measles case in 34 years as school immunization deadline approaches

Public, private and parochial schools, as well as licensed child care facilities, require proof of immunization for preschool through 12th grade students at the time of enrollment, unless an exemption is claimed.

Parents can get exemptions for their kids for medical, religious, or other reasons.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported that fall 2024 vaccination rates for kindergarteners was 74%, below the national average of 93%.

