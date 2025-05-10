Flock Cancer Idaho's Street Stroll brings joy and support to those affected by breast cancer

BOISE, Idaho — Saturday’s Flock Cancer Street Stroll brought hundreds of members of the community out to celebrate local survivors and show support to those actively battling breast cancer.

‘Street Stroll’ attendee Rhonda Benson and her family are celebrating her beating breast cancer.

“There’s 16 of us this year to come out and do the walk to support her,” said Ronie Benson, who came out to support her breast cancer survivor mom, Rhonda.

“And these people that are with us have been my biggest supporters and have been with me every step of the way,” said survivor Rhonda.

She tells me that at last year’s event she was actively battling the disease, making this year’s walk that much more meaningful.

I have hair this year!” laughed Rhona and her daughter, Ronie.

“It’s very exciting, it’s great to see all the people do everything, and they make you feel so special," said Rhona Benson.

Benson is one of the dozens honored and celebrated at the 5th annual Flock Cancer Idaho Street Stroll.

“I had breast cancer in 2018, so I am here to celebrate survivors, those going through it, and those that we have lost. We all can get together and help fight this horrible disease,” said Christina Ward, a Breast Cancer Survivor.

And those living with breast cancer had friends, family, and the community there to support them in their battle.

“It’s amazing, and the energy is great, and everybody is so supportive. It’s so nice to meet fellow survivors and those who are supporting them,” said Lisa Moore, a Breast Cancer Survivor.

‘Street Stroll’ attendees also had the chance to stop by the Saint Alphonsus mammography bus for a mammogram. Survivors say early detection is key.