Mrs. Fox's Tea House brings high tea tradition to the Magic Valley

Mrs. Fox's Tea House is one of the more unique establishments in the Magic Valley, offering a high tea experience rooted in family tradition.

The mother-daughter duo behind the tea house — Melanie Fox and Mallory Fox Jones — have been sharing the tradition of high tea since Mallory was 5.

"We grew up having tea. We started with my sister, myself, my daughter, my mother, who took her two daughters, and we would go to tea," Melanie Fox recalled of her family's tea tradition.

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Mrs. Fox's Tea House brings high tea to Magic Valley

Now, the two have turned that tradition into a business, creating a space where guests can dress up, slow down, and enjoy the experience of tea.

"It's a place where you can dress up if you'd like to. We're certainly not gonna turn you away if you're not, but it's a time where you can put on a hat, [sic] we've had people put on gloves, a pretty dress if you want, and it's just a lot of fun," added Melanie.

Guests can order individual treats à la carte, but ordering an afternoon tea brings a little bit of everything to go alongside their chosen tea.

"We make everything [from] scratch every day," explained Mallory.

The tea house has been open just 3 months, but word is already spreading — and the weekends are filling up fast.

"Word is getting out, and our weekends are definitely packed. Fridays, Saturdays are definitely packed, and even though the weekdays are getting busier, I think just as more people come in, the word gets out, busier we'll be," Mallory said.

Savvy patrons are already booking reservations for Friday and Saturday seatings to secure their spot.

"It's a place to engage in conversation and just experience the tea with a scone and the little treats, and you just enjoy the day," Melanie said.

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