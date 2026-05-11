Jerome County farm stand offers homemade breads, eggs and natural remedies on the honor system

JEROME, Idaho — A small green farm stand in Jerome County is giving neighbors a taste of modern homestead life — and it runs entirely on the honor system.

Lydia Harbaugh and her husband Jeff have operated An Enchanted Homestead for the last two years, selling what their family doesn't use from their working homestead.

WATCH: An Enchanted Homestead in Jerome County sells fresh eggs, bread and natural remedies on the honor system, 7 days a week.

Jerome County farm stand runs on community and the honor system

"This is our little farmstand: An Enchanted Homestead," Harbaugh said.

The operation started simply, with surplus eggs and homemade natural remedies.

"When we started this, it was just to share our abundance of eggs and natural remedies because all these things are things that our family uses, so I just made extra to share with our community," Harbaugh explained.

The stand has since grown to include a wide range of homestead products, from fresh-baked breads and sweet treats to preserves and all-natural remedies made from ingredients grown and raised on the property.

"Fire cider — it's spicy, and it's a good decongestant, and it's done using hot peppers that we grow, turmeric and other spices. Tallow balms using tallow from home-raised animals. Dandelion and cayenne salve, great for pain. Our elderberry syrup — this is also very popular — it's like Christmas in a jar," Harbaugh said.

Every item on the shelves is labeled with a price and an information card explaining ingredients and how to use the product.

"There are all these things that have information cards that people can take pictures of so that they know it has the ingredients and how to use them," added Harbaugh.

Jose Juarez, who works in the area, stops by the stand as often as he can.

"Good pastries, zucchini bread if you like zucchini bread. My wife likes the artisan bread and the sourdough bread that she bakes, so we'll stop and get that and then, of course, the fresh eggs," Juarez said.

The stand is stocked daily and open seven days a week. Harbaugh said customers can find it at 450 South, 500 West in Jerome, Idaho.

"We're open every day, Monday through Friday from 2 through 8 p.m. and then Saturdays and Sundays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.," Harbaugh said.

There are no cashiers and no card readers — just a cash box, a QR code for PayPal, Cash App and Venmo, and a notebook for customer notes.

"This is our little checkout station. We have the cash box, QR code for PayPal and Cash App and Venmo, and a little notebook where people leave me the best notes. It is the honor system, and knock on wood, so far we have not had issues," Harbaugh said.

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