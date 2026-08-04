Motorcyclist recovering after being hit during shooting

TWIN FALLS — This article was originally published by Ryan Hill with KMVT.

In the aftermath of the shooting, several victims are still recovering from their wounds.

One of those is Steven Pixley. Relative Shane Klaas said Pixley, who’s his cousin, was driving down Blue Lake’s Boulevard and stopped at the light near Bridgeview. When the light turned green, Pixley started up his motorcycle to continue his journey with his friends who were following behind in a car. That’s when he heard bang.

“He felt his left arm drop down. He couldn’t lift his arm up and suspected that maybe something happened on the motorcycle; he had no idea this was taking place over here. He looked down at the motorcycle to see if something happened with it; there was no damage to the motorcycle, then he saw his arm,” Klaas said.

Klaas said Pixley pulled over and his friend followed. Pixley told his friend he thought he got shot. After a quick look at the wound, he was rushed to a local emergency room. Klaas said he was shocked when he found out his cousin was injured by the shooter.

“This is Twin Falls, this isn’t the kind of stuff that happens here,” Klaas said.

Klaas said Pixley feels confused about the situation, unsure why someone would do something like this to innocent people. Pixley was later transported to a hospital in Boise because the damage to his elbow was so severe.

“It entered into an angle like this on his elbow, and came out through here. And that part of the elbow is where the tendons and the muscles that come down to your fingers and make your fingers operate. He can’t move his fingers right now as a result,” Klaas said.

Doctors are attempting to reconstruct Pixley’s elbow and arm.

Klaas said he’s glad his cousin is recovering. A GoFundMe has been set up for Pixley to help cover bills and help him while he recovers. To donate, click here.