Minidoka Memorial Hospital's 'Brake for Breakfast' brings community together for breast cancer awareness

RUPERT, Idaho — Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual Brake for Breakfast drive-through event Wednesday morning, drawing roughly 850 cars through the hospital parking lot.

WATCH: 'Brake for Breakfast' drew 850 cars in Rupert to raise breast cancer awareness and early detection.

Minidoka Memorial's Break for Breakfast raises breast cancer awareness

"We always have it the first Wednesday of October to kick off breast cancer awareness month," Rae Jensen said.

The event is designed to raise awareness about the importance of early detection.

"Breast cancer affects one in eight women, and men, too, because men get breast cancer, and early detection is the best defense you have," Jensen said.

Starting at 7 a.m., hundreds of Mini-Cassia neighbors lined up outside the hospital for the event, which featured three stops.

"At the first stop we're going to give you breakfast, at the next stop you're going to get information about breast cancer, along with pup cups, so we love to have the puppies here – and at the third stop we're going to give you a gift," Jensen said.

Over the last decade, Brake for Breakfast has grown into a popular event for neighbors in Rupert.

"I come every year because it's Minidoka Memorial, and they are part of the community and they're so good to us," Julie Kraus said.

The event also served as a reminder for neighbors to schedule their annual screening.

"It's just an important cause; I teach water aerobics, and I reminded all my ladies to stop by here, and I thought I better get over there and do it myself," Julee Posyluzny said.

"I really worry about it when I see my friends – I have people younger than me that have died from breast cancer, and that scares me. I tend to forget, so I just got my appointment yesterday, and this kind of stuff keeps me on track," Kraus said.

Organizers say the event is always a great experience.

"They're just happy – everybody is in a good mood, they're so nice and polite – we love it when we get school buses and beet trucks – it is so much fun," Jensen said.

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