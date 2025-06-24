Man hospitalized after shooting at Dunes Motel in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A man is receiving medical treatment at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital following a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Twin Falls Police Department.

On Tuesday, June 24, at approximately 7:27 a.m., police officers responded to the Dunes Motel after receiving a report of a shooting incident. Upon arrival, authorities discovered an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers provided medical aid by applying a tourniquet and subsequently transported him to the hospital.

WATCH: Law enforcement on the scene at the Dunes Motel

Twin Falls Motel Shooting

Police have identified Tobi Smith, a 31-year-old female, as a possible suspect. She was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated battery. Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Inquiries should be directed to the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office.