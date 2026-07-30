Man dead after falling from edge of Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — First responders recovered the body of a man who fell from the edge of the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls Thursday morning, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue team worked with several other first responders to search for the body.

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office

Magic Valley Paramedics, the Twin Falls Fire Department, Air St. Luke's, and the Special Operations Rescue Team joined the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team in the recovery effort.

The identity of the man has not been released.