TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Magic Valley roads are busier than ever, and local leaders want your help planning for the future.

The Magic Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is asking residents to weigh in on Vision 2050, a comprehensive transportation plan that looks 25 years into the future. The organization collected initial feedback in April and is now refining recommendations based on community input.

"What is today's existing network? Where are the problems? Where are the needs?" asked Nathan Jerke with the MPO.

See what Vision 2050 may have in store for the Magic Valley

25-Year Transportation Plan in need of local input

Jerke is helping refine the list of recommendations and gather feedback from residents across the region.

"We're calling it Vision 2050, so we're looking 25 years out into the future, looking at [the] number of households in the area, of jobs and employment growth in the area," said Jerke. "Where are those gonna be located?"

The plan extends beyond just vehicle traffic. Officials are also considering infrastructure for bikers and pedestrians, as well as mass transit options like Ride TFT and potential rail systems.

As southern Idaho continues to grow, many cities find themselves playing catch-up with increasing traffic demands. The MPO wants residents who live and work in the area to help identify top priorities for future transportation projects.

"To look at the list and say, 'This is good. This is great. This is maybe not so much,'" Jerke added. "So it's an opportunity for people to also say, 'you missed something,' as well as, 'These are great, we love it. Go keep going this direction.'"

The organization plans to finalize the Vision 2050 plan early in 2026 and could begin seeking state and federal approvals for projects by mid-2026.

Residents can attend an open house at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov 19, at Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome, or at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20, at Rock Creek Fire Station No. 1 in Kimberly.

Community members can also submit feedback online anytime before December 15.

