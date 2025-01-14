Work continues in California: Idaho firefighters assist crews battling L.A. County fires

CALDWELL, Idaho — Firefighters from several Idaho agencies are working alongside California crews to fight fires burning in Los Angeles County.

Five Caldwell firefighters are in California right now, fighting the Eaton and Palisades fires — it's a sight even seasoned firefighters have a hard time processing.

Caldwell Fire Deputy Chief of Admin Bryan Daniels says the Caldwell firefighters split into two crews. One is focusing on structure fires and burnout operations around the Palisades Fire, putting a buffer between burning vegetation and buildings.

At the Eaton Fire, the remaining crews are mopping up areas that have already burned, assisting with search and rescue operations, and identifying community hazards.

"They're identifying hazards for that community, like downed power lines and open gas mains," Daniels said. "They're safety personnel, so they're going through and making a sweep of the neighborhood to make sure that community can re-enter in a safe space."

We spoke to Kuna Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence, who just finished a 24-hour shift. He says overnight they were protecting the Mandeville structure area, making sure the fire didn't spread to homes.

"There's a lot of aircraft dropping water in our area, and we had our guys up on the hillside putting out spotfires, cutting shrubbery away, and just making sure that when the crews came on today, they had something to work with that was less than what we had," Lawrence said.

Well, over a thousand structures have already been destroyed, but nearly 50,000 remain threatened, making the need for additional crews like Caldwell Fire critical for response efforts.

"We're not immune from the fire threat, so when our neighbors ask for help and we have the ability to lend them a hand, we'll raise our hand and come to their aid because we know that they'll come and help us should we need it," Daniels said.

Along with Caldwell, Star Fire District says their crews are doing fine as well. They're assisting with controlling the fire and hitting hot spots, with most crews working a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. shift.

Most Idaho crews, including Caldwell firefighters, will be in California for at least two weeks.

Back here in the Treasure Valley, Deputy Chief Daniels says Caldwell Fire is fully operational, even with some crews in California