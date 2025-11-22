KIMBERLY, Idaho — Kimberly Bulldogs head to state championship for first time since 1981. The Kimberly Bulldogs are making history this weekend as they prepare for their first state championship football game in 44 years.

The team will face Homedale on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello for the 4A state championship.

Former players from that 1981 team, which took home silver after falling to Homedale, are now rallying around this year's squad with messages of encouragement.

ALSO READ | Kimberly School District approves teachers to carry firearms for active shooter protection

Troy Palmer has been connected to Kimberly High School for most of his life. Palmer was a student, teacher for 34 years, and football and wrestling coach.

After the Bulldogs defeated the Fruitland Grizzlies in last week's semifinal, Palmer reached out to players from the 1981 team to create an inspirational video for the current squad.

"It's actually that it's been pretty fun this week because I reached out to a lot of those players and ask him to send a little video snippet and stuff," Palmer told Idaho News 6.

"Accomplish what we didn't quite pull off; so good luck and let's go get the gold," Scott Osborne said in his video message to the team.

WATCH: Hear what the team of 1981 has to say

Kimberly Bulldogs' first state championship run since 1981 gets boost from alumni

Rocky Ehler, who was the quarterback in 1981, also shared his support for the current team.

"Go get 'em, guys," Ehler said.

Frank Easley, who wore number 74 on the 1981 team, offered advice to this year's players.

"You get out there and you play that game for each other. This one's not for the coaches of the community or anybody this is for you 11 warrior at a time," Easley said in his video message.

The videos are being compiled into an inspirational reel for the current players to watch together before Saturday's championship game.

Palmer described the excitement surrounding the team's historic run.

"The atmosphere is phenomenal. It's a big deal," Palmer told Idaho News 6.

The championship game kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Pocatello.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

