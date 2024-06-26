In-N-Out Burger denied permit for new location in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, ID — In-N-Out Burger has been denied the permit needed to move forward with the new location recently proposed in Twin Falls.

The new location was proposed in early June and would have replaced Outback Steakhouse near the Fillmore Street roundabout. The pemit, however, was denied on Tuesday at the city's planning and zoning meeting.

Residents expressed concerns that the new restaurant could cause lines to build up that could clog the roundabout and spill onto the nearby Highway 93.