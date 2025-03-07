If the word 'colonoscopy' makes you squeamish, consider this: Colon cancer is preventable with early detection

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is a preventable and treatable disease if detected early, yet one in three adults over the age of 45 have not been screened. This month serves as a reminder for individuals to schedule their colonoscopy, especially as the incidence of colorectal cancer is increasing among younger populations.

"This is a preventable cancer, and it is a very treatable cancer if found early," said Dr. Imad Jaafar, a gastroenterologist at St. Luke's in Twin Falls.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Jaafar is joining his colleagues for the month of March to raise awareness on the importance of screenings. Over 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the US in 2025, Dr. Jaafar said — many of those could be avoided with early detection.

"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," said Teresa Hollingsworth, who has been battling colorectal cancer since she was diagnosed in 2021.

RELATED | Colon cancer on the rise in young people and new blood test could help identify it early

Dr. Jaafar said the trend of younger individuals being diagnosed with colorectal cancer is concerning, with a 2% increase each year. He advises those with a family history or other risk factors to adhere to screening guidelines.

"It is such a relatively simple process to get a colonoscopy; I would do that every month if it meant not going through chemotherapy and treatment," Hollingsworth said.

As Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month continues, individuals over 45 are encouraged to get screened to prevent the disease's progression.

"So go get screened, everyone. You don't want to be where I am," Hollingsworth said.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our

editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.