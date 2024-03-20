Colon cancer on the rise in young people and a new blood test could help identify it early

MERIDIAN, Idaho — March is colon cancer awareness month and a new technology is leading to a more convenient test that could save lives. I talk to a local doctor about the difference it could make and the disturbing trend in doctors are seeing.



March is colon cancer awareness month.

Colon cancer being detected in younger patients.

New blood test could make detection easier.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Doctors are seeing a disturbing trend in colorectal cancer.

“Are you seeing more young people?" I asked.

"Yes, absolutely,” replied Dr. Victoria Jaeger

Dr. Jaeger says traditionally, there’s added concern when a patient has a history of colon cancer in the immediate family, but not always.

Khalil Smith had no family history and was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer at age 19.

“I wasn't familiar with the different stages. I wasn't really even too familiar with cancer, to be honest,“ said Smith.

Dr. Jaeger says more and more, it’s lifestyle causing concern.

“The biggest thing we’re seeing is lifestyle and diet,” said Dr. Jaeger.

Namely processed foods and lack of exercise.

Until now, you had to use a stool sample or colonoscopy to test for cancer, but there’s a new blood test by Guardant Health that has 83% sensitivity.

“It’s going to be a benefit because we just need to get more people screened overall,“ said Dr. Jaeger.

The test isn’t yet covered by insurance but could be soon, and would likely be administered every three years. But no matter how effective it gets, colonoscopies will remain.

“You have to go into it knowing that if you get a positive test the next step is to do a colonoscopy,” said Dr. Jaeger.

The test is expected to get FDA approval this year.