Idaho's only screening: Faulkner Planetarium premieres 'America the Beautiful' this Veterans Day for vets

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho's Herrett Center Faulkner Planetarium is premiering a special show on a special day.

WATCH: CSI's Faulkner Planetarium premieres 'America the Beautiful' on Veterans Day with seven showings and free admission for veterans

Faulkner Planetarium premieres 'America the Beautiful' on Veterans Day

This week, veterans at CSI are being honored as the planetarium debuts "America the Beautiful" on Veterans Day.

I caught up with a few CSI veterans to find out what the day means to them before getting a sneak peek of the film.

"It just gives me that great joy to know that I served my country and I'm appreciated for that," U.S. Army veteran Calvin Armstead said.

For U.S. Navy veteran Shaun Marriott, the day is about "remembering brothers — and reaching out to brothers that you served with."

"Veterans Day to me is a great time to reflect on my service and the service of others and to be proud about getting to be part of something bigger than ourselves," U.S. Army veteran Jace Martin said.

To help honor not only the veterans on the CSI campus, but every veteran, "America the Beautiful" will premiere at the Faulkner Planetarium on Veterans Day.

"We will be having seven showings that day and veterans are free," Rick Greenawald said.

Greenawald, who manages the planetarium, feels the Veterans Day premiere is a unique opportunity for Magic Valley neighbors.

"There is no other theater in the state of Idaho running this film — we are it," Greenawald said.

The America 250 film is a tribute to the landscapes that define the nation — from soaring mountains and rolling plains to pristine waterways and coastal shores.

"It's an incredibly beautiful film narrated by Kelsey Grammer," Greenawald said. "It just makes you proud to be an American and gives you an appreciation for the beauty of our country."

Following its premiere, "America the Beautiful" will be added to the Faulkner's ever-changing lineup of shows.

For more information on tickets and show times, CLICK HERE.

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