Idaho state senator Glenneda Zuiderveld faces Brent Reinke in the District 24 Republican primary race

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — With a little over a month until election day on May 19, incumbent Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld and challenger Brent Reinke are facing off in the Republican primary for District 24.

Zuiderveld has represented District 24 in the Idaho State Senate since 2022 and was re-elected in 2024.

Her top priorities include the state budget, reduced spending and independence from the financial ties of the federal government. During the 2026 session, she joined the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee.

WATCH: Join us for conversations with both Republican Senate candidates for District 24

Zuiderveld and Reinke compete in District 24 primary

"I’m actually seeing some of the waste, fraud, and abuse in our government," Zuiderveld said. "I think that we need to start shining light on that."

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Zuiderveld's challenger, Reinke, is a Twin Falls County Commissioner who spent nearly four decades in public service, including running two state agencies under four governors, before returning to the county commission in 2019.

Reinke said that he wants to take all he gathered in the years spent in Boise, especially running two different departments, into the role.

"I’d like to take that knowledge and then put that to work for District 24," Reinke said.

Reinke said agriculture is the lifeblood of the Magic Valley and District 24, and expressed concern over recent voting records regarding agriculture, water, and quagga mussel issues in the Snake River.

"There’s been some votes there that have been really troubling, and I’m not sure it really represents the needs of the overall needs of District 24," Reinke said.

Zuiderveld said her votes are often cast with a budget in mind, which has drawn accusations of her being anti-agriculture.

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"That’s the farthest from the truth," Zuiderveld said. "I am for government accountability, and so people don’t like it when you start questioning, you know, how is this being used? What are the results of that?"

Zuiderveld says, despite these criticisms, she feels the support of her constituents more than ever.

"The number one thing that probably stands out more than it does in 2022 is the love and support of the people," Zuiderveld said.

Reinke said if elected, he would work to restore more civility to Idaho politics.

"I'd like to work on the conversations we can have back and forth with people you agree with, that you don't agree with, but at the end of the day, you are still trying to pass legislation," Reinke said.

Registered voters can view their sample ballot by clicking here.

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