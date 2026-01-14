New Magic Valley group aims to boost voter turnout in Idaho primaries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new organization in Idaho's Magic Valley aims to boost voter participation in local elections, where Republican dominance means primary winners often secure final seats unopposed.

Magic Valley Voter Services outlined its goals at a press conference on Tuesday, focusing on increasing voter turnout, particularly in primary elections.

WATCH: Hear how a new organization is targeting low voter turnout

Magic Valley group targets low voter turnout in Idaho primaries

"The primary and the general [elections] are extremely important for this area," said Dr. Steven Kohtz, a member of the South Central Medical Society.

RELATED | In Minidoka, every vote truly counts — all 16 of them

According to official election results from the Idaho Secretary of State's Office, almost 28% of registered voters cast ballots in the 2024 primary, representing just 19% of the voting-age population.

Kohtz said the best way to get representation that speaks for more Idahoans is to increase participation in these elections.

"If enough people are voting consistently, then our legislators are going to be voting the way that the Magic Valley as a whole would want them to vote," Kohtz said.

The group aims to energize voters and provide information to help them make informed decisions.

Lisa Hymas, another member of the organization, said the group also wants to hold lawmakers accountable on issues like education.

RELATED | A school board race was decided by one vote, but voters given the wrong ballot will now have a chance to vote

"I've had two kids graduate from Twin Falls High School. I have two more currently there," Hymas said. "I am invested in seeing the public schools be a foundational part of the education in the state."

Hymas expressed concern that legislators are listening more to outside interests than to those of local constituents.

"It does seem like these legislators are just leaning more toward voices that may come from out-of-state interest, and that's not who's voting, that's not who's living the real consequences of what happens," Hymas said.

Kohtz noted that fewer local lawmakers have been attending the South Central Medical Society's, an event that invites lawmakers to an annual dinner to discuss legislative priorities.

"This year in the Twin Falls area, we only had two out of the six legislators take us up on that, and that's the second year in a row," Kohtz said.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.