Idaho State Police seizes 11 pounds of meth worth $90K during traffic stop near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — On June 11, Idaho State Police made a significant drug bust near Twin Falls, seizing about 11.6 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The incident took place on U.S. Highway 93 on Thursday when a trooper pulled over a northbound Ford F-150 for an equipment violation.

Upon questioning, an occupant of the vehicle admitted to having contraband inside. A search revealed drug paraphernalia, prescription medication, and a large quantity of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $90,000. Three individuals were detained, facing charges for trafficking meth and possessing drug paraphernalia, while one also faced charges for unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Sgt. Curt Sproat highlighted the importance of such operations in preventing the spread of illegal drugs through Idaho. "By proactively targeting criminal activity and working alongside our local law enforcement partners, we help stop the transportation of dangerous drugs and hold traffickers accountable," he said in a press release.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.