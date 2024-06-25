Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash on U.S. 93, south of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, ID — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on U.S. 93 at milepost 38, south of Twin Falls. Idaho State Police troopers responded to the crash at 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25.

A 37-year-old female of Twin Falls, was driving southbound on U.S. 93 at milepost 38 in a 2004 Cadillac Deville. According to police, the Cadillac crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer driving northbound on U.S. 93. The semi-truck was driven by a 47-year-old male of Twin Falls.

The driver of the Cadillac sustained critical injuries and died at the scene of the crash. The drivers of both vehicles were not wearing seat belts, according to police.

The northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 93 were blocked for approximately 3 hours. ISP was assisted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Filer Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Idaho Transportation Department.