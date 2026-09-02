Idaho House speaker honors Jordan Salinas for actions during In-N-Out shooting

IDAHO — Jordan Salinas, one of the armed citizens who confronted the gunman during the deadly mass shooting at a Twin Falls In-N-Out in August, has received the Speaker’s Award for Patriotic Valor.

Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle announced the honor in a social media post on Wednesday, praising Salinas for his actions during the shooting.

“Jordan Salinas is an Idaho hero. His decisive action saved countless innocent lives in the midst of tragedy,” Moyle wrote. “I was proud to present him with the Speaker’s Award for Patriotic Valor!”

Salinas was one of two armed citizens, along with an off-duty police officer, who confronted the gunman during the Aug. 1 shooting. Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson previously praised all three for their response, saying their actions diverted the shooter before deputies arrived.

RELATED | Twin Falls police release video breakdown of In-N-Out mass shooting; gunman died of self-inflicted wound

“These people are true heroes in our community, and their actions diverted the shooter and no doubt saved many lives,” Johnson told Idaho News 6 days after the shooting.

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in the shooting. The 24-year-old gunman also died.