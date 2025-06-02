Idaho education leaders hold town halls to discuss $50M private school tax credits as expansion looms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A local group called Save Our Schools will hold town halls this week to discuss the future of public education in Idaho, focusing on the recently passed $50 million program that will fund private school tuition through tax credits.

Long-time Kimberly School District Superintendent Luke Schroeder believes most Idahoans still have faith in their public schools.

"I still believe that most citizens have a lot of faith in their public schools in Idaho," Schroeder said.

Schroeder acknowledges that parents have the right to choose how their children attend school, whether public, private, or at home, but notes that the vast majority of Idaho students attend public institutions.

"Traditional schools and charter schools by far educate the lion's share of children in Idaho," Schroeder said.

Earlier this year, Idaho lawmakers passed House Bill 93, creating a $50 million fund to offer parents who send their children to private schools a refund through tax credits. Schroeder questions whether this legislation truly represents what Idahoans want.

"I don't know if our public is realizing what's going on until it impacts them," Schroeder said.

Schroeder will serve as one of the panelists in the upcoming town halls organized by Save Our Schools. He hopes these events will encourage people to take more interest in legislative decisions affecting education.

Town halls will be held in Twin Falls on Tuesday, in Burley on Thursday, and in Gooding and Jerome on Saturday.

Save our Schools town halls in the Magic Valley



Twin Falls: 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 3 at the Magic Valley Arts Council- Sligar Auditorium



Burley: Thursday, June 5, 6:30 p.m., at Burley Public Library



Gooding: Saturday, June 7, 12:00 p.m., at the Gooding Senior Center



Jerome: Saturday, June 7, 3:00 p.m., at Jerome Public Library







"I think it's just human nature, so you don't pay attention to those things until it impacts you," Schroeder said.

Former Idaho State Representative Chenele Dixon, who will moderate the discussions, expressed concerns about the financial impact of the tax credit program.

"What tax credit will do is take the money right off the top, so it will affect our schools, but it will also affect our roads and our bridges and our water infrastructure," Dixon said.

Dixon emphasized that while the program has already passed, there are discussions to expand it significantly.

"We have had some responses from people where they say, well, we can't do anything now, but the fact of the matter is that there is already a discussion to expand it and buy another $150 million, another $200 million, and we can stop that," Dixon said.

Schroeder hopes the town halls will help voters make informed decisions.

"My hope is that people will become educated when they go to the polls and know who they're voting for and what that individual stands for," Schroeder said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.