House fire in Twin Falls leaves more than 10 displaced before Thanksgiving

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An early morning fire in Twin Falls on Friday displaced several family members and left the home with extensive damage.

Fire crews were called around 8:30 a.m., arriving to find smoke pouring out of the home.

"It was like walking through a wall of smoke, and I said 'NOPE' and turned around and walked out. I can't do this," said Jeanette, one of the homes residents.

Fire officials say the blaze leaves more than 10 people without a home.

I talked with some of those residents who said it felt like an explosion coming from the basement. Soon after, the house filled with smoke.

Jeanette, says she was in the home at the time with her daughter and others — including a young child.

"All of a sudden, I heard a ‘BOOM’ and her boyfriend came running out of the bathroom, ran downstairs and jumped up, and by the time I got downstairs he came up yelling 'FIRE, FIRE, FIRE',” said Jeanette.

Everyone inside managed to evacuate without injuries.

For now, the residents will have to find other accommodations with the TFFD offering as much assistance as they can.

The TFFD says the house is not a total loss but did sustain very heavy smoke damage and is not habitable at this time.

"So far, they did not take us up on assistance from the Burn Out Fund, but I believe they are in contact with the Red Cross at this time,” said TFFD Battalion Chief Aaron Hudson.

"Oh, I'm thankful, I'm thankful, I'm thankful that we were all safe, and thank god that all the kids were all in school,” said Jeanette.

One Twin Falls firefighter did sustain minor injuries, but was quickly treated and is doing fine.