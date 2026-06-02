Home2 Suites at Canyon Park: New hotel under construction on the rim of the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A new four-story hotel is taking shape on the rim of the Snake River Canyon in Twin Falls, offering sweeping views and public spaces designed for residents and visitors alike.

The Home2 Suites at Canyon Park is being built right on the edge of the canyon, with 124 suites, most offering views of the Snake River Canyon. All four floors are now framed in, and construction is expected to continue through the rest of the year.

The hotel is owned by Twin Falls Hotel Group LLC, a joint venture between Wisconsin-based Kothe Real Estate Partners, the primary developer, and McNeill Hotel Company, which will also manage the property. McNeill Hotel Company already manages the Hilton Garden Inn Twin Falls and other properties in the Mountain West.

WATCH: Hear what Twin Falls neighbors think of the new hotel

New hotel rising on Snake River Canyon rim in Twin Falls

Developer Josh Wilcox walked me through the project, explaining how the first floor will feature a mix of guest amenities and shared spaces open to the public.

"This will be a two-tier patio out here. The top-tier primarily is hard seating for dining, kind of chill space, and then the lower level soft seating, fire pits, all big vistas looking out [at the Canyon]," Wilcox said.

The public-facing spaces were a direct response to community input during the permitting process, which began nearly 7 years ago. The city asked developers to incorporate space for neighborhood use when the initial permit was approved in 2019. Construction began in 2025.

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"The community wanted to be part of the project. That is such a unique location and, in terms of the gateway to the city with the path all of that, how can we interact with everybody, and that's how this patio and small bar came about," Wilcox recalled.

Passersby have already taken notice. Jesse Groves, who was traveling through Twin Falls, said he first spotted the hotel from the other side of the canyon before crossing the Perrine Bridge.

"That's an amazing view right there, especially if you have these windows right here on this side. So yeah, [it would] be amazing," Groves said.

Twin Falls Hotel Group LLC

Groves also weighed in on the exterior design.

"I wonder what they're doing on the exterior face of it, though. Hopefully, they do some like stone or rock or something [to] kind of match the aesthetic of the River, of the lava rock would be kind of cool," explained Groves.

Local resident Hope said the new hotel is a welcome addition for a city that draws visitors to the canyon and the Perrine Bridge.

"I am excited about it," said Hope. "[You] might as well cater to them and make sure that they have a good time while they're in town."

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