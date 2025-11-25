HIV and AIDS cases jump sharply across South Central Idaho, health district warns

TWIN FALLS — Public health officials are urging residents across South Central Idaho to take precautions after new data revealed a sharp rise in HIV and AIDS diagnoses this year.

According to a new analysis from the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the region has seen three times more HIV cases in 2025 compared to all of 2024 — and a ninefold increase in HIV-3 (AIDS) diagnoses.

SCPHD monitors eight counties: Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls.

Case numbers: 2024 vs. 2025

Condition 2024 2025 HIV 5 cases 15 cases HIV-3 (AIDS) 1 case 9 cases

Health officials call the trend “concerning,” emphasizing the need for prevention and early detection.

“HIV is now a manageable condition with proper treatment; however, cases that are undiagnosed or go untreated remain a serious concern,” said Jacob Ward, SCPHD epidemiologist. “When HIV is not treated, it can progress to AIDS. This severely weakens the immune system and increases the risk of life-threatening infections and illnesses. Early testing and consistent treatment are so important to protecting long-term health.”

SCPHD urges residents to reduce their risk

The health district is encouraging anyone who has had sexual contact with a new partner to get tested and to use condoms consistently. Officials say early testing helps identify infections before they progress and gives patients faster access to treatment that can suppress the virus.

Free HIV screening events in December

In recognition of World AIDS Day on Monday, December 1, SCPHD will offer free, all-day HIV testing on select dates at two of its offices:

Twin Falls Office

📅 Thursday, December 4

🕗 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

🚶 Walk-ins welcome

Jerome Office

📅 Tuesday, December 9

🕗 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

🚶 Walk-ins welcome

Spanish-speaking services will be available at both locations.

SCPHD says expanding access to testing is critical to slowing transmission and helping residents connect with care early.

For more information, residents can visit the SCPHD website or contact their local public health office.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.