Health advisory issued for harmful algal blooms at Murtaugh Lake disrupts Fourth of July celebrations

MURTAUGH, Idaho — A health advisory has been issued for Murtaugh Lake in southern Idaho due to high levels of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algal blooms, just as many families were planning Fourth of July celebrations at the popular recreation spot.

The Department of Health and Welfare warns that these toxins can be fatal, primarily for pets and children. Symptoms include rashes, nausea, and liver damage.

Have a look at how the health advisory has impacted 4th of July recreation at Murtaugh Lake:

Harmful algal blooms prompt health advisory at popular Idaho lake during holiday weekend

"It was just a little scary because we've been swimming in it for the past couple days," said Jayda, who has been camping at the lake with her family since Tuesday.

Dogs are particularly vulnerable to these toxins, as they can become ill from drinking the water or licking toxins off their fur after swimming.

"We had to figure out something else for our kids to do now that we can't swim all day," Jayda said.

Despite the advisory, some visitors still planned to enjoy the lake with caution. By midday on July 4, the lake remained fairly quiet, with some families deciding to continue their plans but keeping children out of the water.

"I got a paddleboard for my birthday and the kids have played on it like the whole time that we've been here, and it's been pretty fun," Jayda said.

Some visitors chose to relocate their holiday celebrations to other nearby bodies of water like Wolcott Lake, particularly those with plans involving wakeboarding or other water activities.

The Department of Health and Welfare will announce when the advisory is lifted.

Harmful algal blooms are a common occurrence across southern Idaho during hot weather, posing health risks to people, pets and livestock. For more information on the heath advisory, click here.

