Harrison Elementary begins installation of adaptive playground equipment for students with mobility challenges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Harrison Elementary School in Twin Falls is installing new adaptive playground equipment to ensure students with mobility challenges can fully participate in recess activities alongside their peers.

The construction work began this week, bringing excitement to students like third-grader JJ Comer, who currently faces limitations on the playground due to his mobility issues.

See how Harrison Elementary's new adaptive playground could change recess for many

Harrison Elementary's New Adaptive Playground Could Change Everything

"I can't play on the playground when my mom's not here," Comer said.

Principal Michelle Larson explained that Harrison Elementary has two extended resource classrooms with students who will benefit from the new additions.

"Our wheelchairs and our walkers can't really access our [playground] equipment because it's all stairs and climbing," Larson said. "And so to be able to watch those kids get to play with their same-age peers at recess is going to be a huge benefit to them."

The project is made possible through the Idaho Playground Project, which coordinates with donors, community partners, and school districts to install adaptive equipment in playgrounds across the state. This marks the second adaptive playground the organization has helped establish in Twin Falls.

"Inclusive playgrounds are so important because we want every child to be able to play," said Kim Leonard, president of the Idaho Playground Project. "The school playground is really the building block where kids learn so many skills— social skills, motor skills— and we want everyone to feel included, but also to be able to move their bodies and develop those skills that are essential for learning."

In just a few weeks, students will be able to play together on level surfaces that accommodate wheelchairs and walkers. The inclusive design has already generated enthusiasm among students.

"One of the little girls just came up and said, 'are we gonna have a ramp? Can our friends go with us?" Larson said. The answer is yes.

The school will host a grand opening for the new equipment on October 16.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.