Hands Off Rally draws large crowd in Twin Falls

At the Hands Off Rally in Twin Falls, hundreds gathered to share their opinions on the future government plans of Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — About 300 people gathered in Twin Falls on Saturday for the Hands Off Rally to express their concerns about government policies they believe favor billionaires and threaten democracy.

The rally took place at the band shell in City Park and featured speakers such as local activist Jim Jones and congressional candidate Kaylee King.

They spoke for an hour, urging the crowd to stand up against the destruction of government institutions, which they argue benefits President Donald J. Trump and his wealthy allies like Elon Musk.

After the speeches, attendees marched down Shoshone Street to the Five Points at Blue Lakes and Addison, showing solidarity with similar movements across the country.

Organizers emphasized their commitment to nonviolent protest and encouraged participants to peacefully address any disagreements with others.

The large turnout highlighted strong community engagement in ongoing discussions about economic fairness and government accountability.

