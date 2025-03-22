Rally on Capitol steps unites Idahoans in defense of public lands

BOISE, Idaho — A diverse gathering of Idahoans came together at the state capitol on Saturday to rally in defense of the state’s public lands. Conservation Voters for Idaho Executive Director Alexis Pickering emphasized the need to celebrate and protect these lands, citing potential federal cuts and concerns over state control.

"The purpose of the rally today really is to gather up Idahoans from all across the state to celebrate and defend our public lands," Pickering said.

Idaho boasts an abundance of public lands, with nearly two-thirds of the state accessible to the public. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the U.S. Forest Service together manage a significant portion, with BLM overseeing 22% and the Forest Service managing 38%. The potential for cuts at the federal level has raised concerns that control of these lands could be handed over to the state.

"Even with Senator Crapo and a few other folks in the Mountain West and in Idaho that are looking at selling off our public lands, we're here today to gather, to celebrate them, to show solidarity that public lands are not for sale and to defend them," Pickering added.

Earlier this week, Senator Crapo, on The Ranch Podcast, shared his views, saying, "I personally would be fine if the state of Idaho owned the land. You know, most of the early states that entered the Union were given ownership of the land. It's the eastern states that got ownership of the land. The western states did not."

The rally saw thousands of participants, including Mac Sullivan and Paul Shoshone of Wynfromere Farms, who traveled from Driggs with their horses Owyhee and Shoshone. They highlighted the significance of public lands in their lives and for future generations.

"They mean the world to us. We run youth programs with kids, so their access and the world to us," Paul said.

"Just affects us so many. There's so many different groups that use it for their economy purposes, for employment, our future generations," Mac added.

