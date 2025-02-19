Gooding's river wall is foremost among the infrastructure projects rolling out over the next few years

GOODING, Idaho — There are plenty of infrastructure projects scheduled for the next few years in The City of Gooding. Among the most anticipated is the rebuilding of the deteriorating retaining wall that exists along the Little Wood River, a project bolstered by $40 million in federal funding.

"Oh, the river wall? Oh heck, Yeah, it's definitely falling apart in areas," said Gooding Mayor Diane Houser. "It’s not only the river wall falling but it's also undermining our roads. We have roads that have such big holes in them because they’re being undermined by the water."

The retaining wall, made of mortared lava rock, has been eroding for decades, posing a potential flood risk and undercutting local roads. The project, which was discussed during The Gooding State of the City Address, aims to replace the wall with slab concrete and includes the construction of new bridges.

Public Works Director, Larry Bybee told me the project has been a city wish-list item for a long time.

"On paper, it says 2007, but I have minutes of the council meetings from the '60s when they were concerned about the degradation that was going on at that time," Bybee said. "So it’s been going on for a very long time."

The Army Corps of Engineers will undertake the replacement of the wall with work expected to start in Fall of 2026. The project is part of a broader effort to improve infrastructure throughout Gooding, which includes sidewalk improvements and waterline replacement on Main Street as well.

Other projects detailed at the address include this summer's construction of a bike park next to the city's skatepark, and a waterline rebuild on Main St. ahead of ITD's planned rebuild of Main St. in 2026.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.