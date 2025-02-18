Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Gooding State of the City and SIC wrestling tournament

The mayor of Gooding is set to give the State of the City address, a high school district wrestling tournament in Boise, and the Boise City Aquatic Center is shutting down temporarily while they make repairs. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • GOODING STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
    • The mayor of Gooding is set to give the State of the City address later today.
    • Mayor Diane Houser will speak to the community at the Gooding Senior Center at 11:45 a.m. today.
    • The police chief, public works director, and fair manager will also be there to give remarks.
  • SIC DISTRICT WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
    • The Southern Idaho Conference District Wrestling Tournament kicks off today.
    • It's a two day tournament held at Idaho Central Arena with schools all across the Valley competing.
    • Notably, the Meridian Warriors finished their regular season undefeated at 16-0 and tickets are on sale now here.
  • BOISE CITY AQUATIC CENTER TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN
    • And the Boise City Aquatic Center at the West Boise YMCA will be shutting down for the time being.
    • The facility is undergoing necessary repairs and is expected to reopen next Thursday, February 27.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights