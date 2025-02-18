Today In Your Neighborhood: Gooding State of the City and SIC wrestling tournament

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- GOODING STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
- The mayor of Gooding is set to give the State of the City address later today.
- Mayor Diane Houser will speak to the community at the Gooding Senior Center at 11:45 a.m. today.
- The police chief, public works director, and fair manager will also be there to give remarks.
- SIC DISTRICT WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
- The Southern Idaho Conference District Wrestling Tournament kicks off today.
- It's a two day tournament held at Idaho Central Arena with schools all across the Valley competing.
- Notably, the Meridian Warriors finished their regular season undefeated at 16-0 and tickets are on sale now here.
- BOISE CITY AQUATIC CENTER TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN
- And the Boise City Aquatic Center at the West Boise YMCA will be shutting down for the time being.
- The facility is undergoing necessary repairs and is expected to reopen next Thursday, February 27.