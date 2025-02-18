Today In Your Neighborhood: Gooding State of the City and SIC wrestling tournament

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

GOODING STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS

The mayor of Gooding is set to give the State of the City address later today. Mayor Diane Houser will speak to the community at the Gooding Senior Center at 11:45 a.m. today. The police chief, public works director, and fair manager will also be there to give remarks.



SIC DISTRICT WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

The Southern Idaho Conference District Wrestling Tournament kicks off today. It's a two day tournament held at Idaho Central Arena with schools all across the Valley competing. Notably, the Meridian Warriors finished their regular season undefeated at 16-0 and tickets are on sale now here.



BOISE CITY AQUATIC CENTER TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN

And the Boise City Aquatic Center at the West Boise YMCA will be shutting down for the time being. The facility is undergoing necessary repairs and is expected to reopen next Thursday, February 27.

