Four-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle along Pole Line Road in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A four-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle while crossing Pole Line Road on Monday has died from his injuries, according to the Twin Falls Police Department.

Police say the boy was crossing Pole Line with his older siblings in an area not marked as a crosswalk around 10:40 p.m. when he was struck by an 18-year-old driver traveling westbound.

The boy was flown out of the area by Air St Luke's for emergency care, and died from his injuries at the hospital early Thursday morning.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the child’s family, loved ones, witnesses, first responders, and our community. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time," the Twin Falls Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police are asking neighbors to keep the family and those impacted in their thoughts, and to exercise patience as officers work to learn more throughout their investigation.