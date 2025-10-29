Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flooding closes vehicle access at Shoshone Falls Park

High water levels at Dierkes Lake have closed vehicle access to Shoshone Falls Park — visitors are advised to use the Canyon Rim Trail via the Evel Knievel trailhead
City of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Vehicle access to Shoshone Falls Park is currently closed due to flooding over the roadway, as high water levels at Dierkes Lake and the surrounding area overwhelm drainage basins.

To prevent damage, park crews have placed sandbags and tarps to channel water over the roadway. These measures must remain in place to avoid erosion or further damage in the area.

The sandbags are not safe to walk across.

The City Parks Department recommends visitors access the park from the Canyon Rim Trail by parking at the Evel Knievel trailhead.

