Fight with knife prompts brief school lockdown in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a fight involving multiple people in Twin Falls.

Police said officers were dispatched just after 8 a.m. to the 1800 block of Elizabeth Boulevard for reports of several men fighting. At least one person involved had a knife, according to police.

The Twin Falls Fire Department and Magic Valley Paramedics also responded. Two people were transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening laceration injuries.

Police say the incident was isolated and the people involved knew each other.

Nearby schools were placed on a soft lockdown for about 20 minutes while officers confirmed all parties were accounted for. The lockdown was lifted once police determined there was no ongoing threat.

The case remains under investigation. Police said more information may be released later.