Hunters face charges after investigation details poaching, harassment of game and illegal sale of hunting tags

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Rupert man is allegedly at the center of criminal conspiracy to commit violations of Idaho hunting laws, as shown by a lengthy criminal complaint.



Several men have been connected to charges of poaching, illegal selling of hunting tags, and molesting wildlife with motorized vehicles.

Responsible hunters called in tips reporting the use of low-flying helicopters to drive elk and deer away from other hunters, or in the direction of better hunting for themselves.

46-page affidavit in support of the criminal complaint details how investigators used cell phone location data, flight logs, photos from hunting trips to identify and confirm several violations of Idaho hunting laws.



A Rupert man is facing a long list of criminal charges.. After Idaho Department of Fish and Game investigators say his interest in hunting led him to stack the cards in his favor … by using a helicopter to illegally harass game and other hunters.

"We've definitely have had a lot of red helicopters flying over us. We've recorded a lot of it," Hoby Gartner told me.

I met with Gartner, who is a guide and outfitter who owns South Hill lodge and Deadline Outfitters.

Hoby holds the guide permit for all of game unit 54 and says he's seen other people's hunts ruined by the helicopter's aggressive behaviors.

"You can see what it's about," gartner said. "You can tell what they're looking for. I personally took some footage that … I really can't believe this didn't come to a head a long time ago."

The case against Karl Studer has become a hot topic among the Idaho outdoorsman community.

I've got the affidavit in support of criminal complaint, which in 45 pages spells out the specific instance that have led to 5 felony and 15 misdemeanor charges

After fFsh and Game received several tips from hunters who reported seeing a red helicopter with white accents driving game, as well as tips from hunters who had their hunt spoiled by the helicopter's behavior, they started an investigation that they say revealed the illegal sale and purchase of non-transferrable hunting tags

Studer made his first court appearance last week, where he was formally read those charges, including 5 felonies — 4 counts of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife, and 1 count of unlawful possession — all stemming from incidents in 2023.

Charges also include 15 misdemeanors, including four counts of criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and six counts of molesting wildlife with a motorized vehicle

Other men are also facing charges for their alleged roles in the crimes.

For people like Gartner, who grew up in Filer and has hunted in the south hills all his life, he hopes other hunters can follow state law to make the outdoors enjoyable for all.

"These tags they take a lifetime to draw you know and so i look at it and i'm thinking it's the last day of an archery elk and they just got blown with the last 2 hours left. I can't imagine what that guy feeling," Gartner said.

