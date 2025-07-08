'Empty the shelter!': Twin Falls Animal Shelter drops adoption fees until July 18 due to overcrowding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, also known as People for Pets, received over 20 new dogs, stretching the shelter's capacity.

With numbers so high, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for the next two weeks.

"When you're at 80% of your kennel space, it is full. We're at 100 to 110% capacity," said Debbie Blackwood, the director of People for Pets.



Blackwood says that, thanks to the Bissell Corporation's "Empty the Shelter" program, you can help clear out the kennels and find a new best friend at the same time. And the best part? No charge.

"It's just lovely to have that support," said Blackwood. "For every animal we adopt, they send us a partial fee, if not the whole fee."

However, Blackwood emphasized that money isn't the main goal; it's about finding these animals loving families.

Karen Ahrens from Jerome recently lost her beloved dog. She heard about the "Empty the Shelter" initiative and felt it was time to adopt again.

"We've always had two dogs," said Ahrens. "I’m going to cry because we just lost one, and we need to replace it. The other dog we have is very lonely. We believe dogs need love, so we're trying to find one in need of a loving home."

"Right now, she’s called April because we don't really know her name yet," Ahrens added, referencing a dog at the shelter. "I don’t know what we’ll call her."

Before the adoption is official, Ahrens is taking advantage of the shelter's two-week home trial.

"With dogs, you can take them home and see how they mesh with what you observed at the shelter," Blackwood explained. "We like you to give them the full two weeks because these pets don't know where they're at."

For Ahrens and April, it feels like a match made in heaven — even without the waived adoption fees. "It's great; we'd pay for her or whatever it took, but free is also nice," Ahrens said.

The "Empty the Shelter" program is running through July 18 — for more information, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.