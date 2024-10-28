Early voting in Twin Falls County on track to surpass previous voter turnout records

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Early voting in Twin Falls County is on pace to surpass all previous elections. The two prior Presidential Elections saw about 7,500 voters cast early ballots in Twin Falls. So far 6,000 voters have submitted ballots this year, with the rest of the week to go. Early Voting ends in Twin Falls on Friday, Nov. 1.



The numbers of voters taking advantage of early voting has increased in the last few days, from 700 per day to over a thousand per day on Friday and Monday.

Early voting and absentee ballots are the first to be counted on election night.

resources for voters, including information on same-day voter registration can be found at VoteIdaho.Gov

RELATED| 2024 Idaho Voter Election Guide

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"This was my first time voting early," Chris Austin told me outside of the County West Building. "In the primary, we voted day of but early voting seems to be very easy to do these days."

Austin was one of the dozens of people who lined up to vote early on Monday. He said it was a snap.

"I Just wanted to get it over with, and it was smooth as silk in there; everybody's doing their job. Everybody's very pleasant. It was a very positive experience," Austin said.

According to County Clerk Kristina Glascock, this year will certainly surpass any previous early voting turnouts the county has seen.

"Today with early voting has been the longest line that we've had," Glascock said. "We were voting between 700 and 900 a day, and on Friday we did over 1000, and I'm sure we will exceed that today here at County West."

As of Friday, Oct. 25, over 6,000 Twin Falls County voters had already cast their ballots.

Turnout during each of the last two presidential elections topped out at about 7,500 — and there's still a week to go

"It's exciting to see all of these voters coming out and it's nice to see that they're taking advantage of early voting so they can come when it's convenient for them."

Glascock says county staff are on hand to keep the line moving.

Ballots cast in early voting are among the first counted when polls close on election night, along with absentee ballots.

"It's very secure and we like to be able to offer it to voters," Glascock said. "I've had so many people tell me 'thank you for what you do,' so I found that our citizens are now very grateful for the job that me and my staff do and in protecting their vote and protecting elections.

If you are not yet registered to vote, you can do it at the polls on election day — you just need a valid ID and proof of residency.

You can find more details at voteidaho.gov.