Daequon "DQ" Montreal named new athletic director at CSI

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho has found its new athletic director in current assistant athletic director, Daequon "DQ" Montreal. Montreal starts the new role in July, as long-time athletic director Joel Bate prepares to retire.

“As someone who had the opportunity to be a first-generation student-athlete and obtain a degree from CSI, it is an honor and blessing to be chosen to lead such a historic athletic program like the College of Southern Idaho,” said Montreal following the announcement.

According to CSI President Dean Fisher, Montreal was selected following an extensive search process. “We conducted a national search and DQ rose to the top among a crop of solid candidates,” said Fisher. “During his time here as Assistant Athletic Director, DQ has shown that he is ready to assume this role and to continue the storied tradition of CSI Athletics.”

Montreal has a long history with CSI where he was a student-athlete from 2007-2009. After a few years of playing professional basketball in Australia, Montreal returned to CSI to work with the athletic programs and empower more students to thrive both athletically and academically.